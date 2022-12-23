Darsheel Safary: I Want to Show Aamir Khan Where His Guidance, Blessings, Teachings Got Me | Exclusive

Darsheel Safary became a household name back in 2007 with the release of Aamir Khan’s film Taare Zameen Par where he played a young student with a learning disorder. Following that, the actor was seen in a couple of films and television shows, before he took a short break. Now, Darsheel is all set to be back in showbiz and has taken his first step with the short film Capital A Small A. In this MiniTv short film, he has collaborated with Revathi Pillai of Kota Factory and Yeh Meri Family fame.

The story revolves around school life crushes, love and insecurities. In an exclusive chat with News18, Darsheel and Revathy spoke about their film and revisited their respective school-life crushes. The young actors shared with us the stories of exchanging the first glance with their childhood sweethearts and their insecurities back then during the conversation.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your respective characters in the film.

Revathi: My character is very sweet and innocent, like a normal schoolgirl. She likes this guy called Adi played by Darsheel and they do have some problems, some conflicts in their relationship. This movie is going to take everyone back in time to when you were in school and just had your first crush, the first smile exchange at the first glance. It’s a very sweet, innocent, pure story and we’ve poured our hearts into it.

Darsheel: So my character is called Adi and he is a nice typical good student who has a crush on this girl called Anshi and it is love at first sight. Then he realizes that they have a height difference and the first thing that affects you is what will people say. That interferes with everything else in life, say your work, your studies and your relationships.

How was the experience of having the first crush back in school for you guys?

Revathi: It was embarrassing a little for me, but it worked out well. There was this guy in my class and once I gave him extra chocolate and my best friend yelled out saying I am your best friend but you gave me only one chocolate! It is very obvious that if you give two chocolates to someone then that person is very special. So that’s what happened to me as well. He got to know and the next day we had a computer period and he sat behind me

and asked for a Trimax pen. He was sticking that pen in my hair and that cute banter between us was happening. We were both acting on it and then he sat beside me finally (smiles). We then started talking so much that we became best friends.

Darsheel: Not everyone gets to do these things with their crushes but it is all about timing. My first crush was in the third standard. She had two ponytails, a very typical expression and a very cute smile as well. I had fallen for her. She was the first girl I sat next to in my school and we used to talk a lot. After a couple of days, I started seeing her everywhere (laughs). We got in touch and I told her about this and now we are very good friends.

What were your biggest insecurities back then?

Revathy: Back in school I used to think that I am being judged and people are constantly talking behind my back. Every time I did something I felt someone would talk about me. After school when I joined junior college I realized that people don’t really care about anything, they just care about themselves. So why overthink that someone is talking about you? I grew out of the insecurity pretty well.

Darsheel: There were lots actually. I had bunny teeth and my height was short. A lot of these issues have happened and I used to get very affected by these, exactly what the characters are feeling in the film. I used to be worried that I will not be able to talk to anyone in my life. Then films happened and a lot changed in my life. Then new problems started arising. People would start pulling you up and say that he has got a lot of attitude so let’s rag him. At these times, it’s important to acknowledge that there’s a problem and you’re looking for a solution.

If you’re looking at it in a way that you have a problem and you get upset and emotionally affected then you will find the solution a little later. A lot revolves around accepting the problem. And I didn’t know I will be able to portray a character who is having a similar experience in Capital A Small a. I know so many people who have these issues and were conscious about what they wear and how they look. I wish they knew that just chill and relax and be yourself.

How did things change for you after Kota Factory? Did it help you get more offers?

Revathy: Yes, it did help me. Because of that one character, people started recognizing me. People started seeing my work. And probably they understood that I am capable of better and more. So I did get a lot of recognition and offers and calls for work.

Darsheel, you’re also slowly making your comeback. How does it feel to be back and are you in touch with more filmmakers?

Darsheel: Of course, I’m in touch with everyone. And I can’t wait to tell you what I’ve been up to. There have been theatre, films and short films. It took about five years and that’s when I discovered theatre and started pursuing it actively. And theatre changed me as a person in all ways possible. And when the pandemic hit, we not only stopped doing theatre but we got pulled back a little. And then my focus came back to doing films and anything that’s possible. Then music videos started happening, I made some films and short films started happening post-pandemic especially. Then, as fate would have it, Capital A Small A comes my way.

Are you in touch with Aamir Khan?

Darsheel: My dad probably is. We used to be in touch for whatever projects I’m taking up. Now I’m more in that space where I’d like to think on my own. And I’d like to think this is what I can do which could work well for me or this is what I shouldn’t do. The idea is to show him where his guidance, his blessings, training and his teachings got me. That’s what I’m looking at probably two or three years down the line when I can show that this is what I’ve achieved.

You mentioned once that you feel shy asking Aamir Khan for work because that would mean you have taken the shortcut.

Darseehl: That’s true actually. Something inside me was not feeling right. A lot is left to understand and experience in life. I think of everything like a big swimming pool. You need to go deep enough to know what’s happening. And I feel this is like a lifeboat or like getting something easy. I want to go deep and then I want to make my way up. I’m trying my best. It’s a learning experience and it’s not easy, I’ll be honest. There’s a lot to learn, there are a lot of things that stop you and pull you back but you have to keep going. It’s the audience’s love that comes with these projects which makes you feel nice. You read the script and think this is a character I would love to play on screen and I think it will make a difference. These are the things that keep you moving forward.

