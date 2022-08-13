Darsheel Safary on His Comeback to Films: I Would Feel Shy to Ask Aamir Khan for Work, Those Are Like Shortcuts

When Darsheel Safary made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, he swept everyone off their feet with his impeccable performance as a struggling dyslexic child. Alongside universal acclaim, Taare Zameen Par also received numerous awards and was proven vital in raising awareness about dyslexia. It was India’s official entry for the 2009 Academy Awards for Best Foreign Film. Now the actor is gearing up to make his comeback to the silver screens with a feature film under his kitty.

After the phenomenal success of Taare Zameen Par, the actor went on to feature in films like Bum Bum Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight’s Children but later took a hiatus. Talking about the same, Darsheel Safary shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, “I mentioned to my dad that I want to enjoy college. Because my school life breezed through. I have been shooting since the fourth standard. Not that I didn’t enjoy shooting, (but) I was greedy about college. I wanted to experience college life. Although, I was doing plays in college, I was missing the camera, like there’s no tomorrow. I was missing shooting every single day of my life.”

Since his upcoming film aspires to explore the mental health domain just like Taare Zameen Par, the 25-year-old actor revealed that he wants to do more films around this subject. He expressed, “I want to do stuff which is in line with Taare Zameen Par, showcasing important aspects and emotions. I don’t want to break any image of sorts. This is what I’ve done and I’m proud of it. (Now) Let it stay for however long it wants. The idea is to try new things. Most of the films for guys my age are college and student-related. This is something absolutely out of the box.”

He further explained that although it was quite easy for him to approach Aamir Khan for a film, he was averse to the idea because he didn’t believe in taking shortcuts. He said, “I would feel shy (to ask him for work). I always feel like you should earn what you are working for. I feel those are like shortcuts. Not that I want to take a long cut but a learning cut. I think I don’t need to force.”

Darsheel was last seen in a music video titled ‘Pyaar Naal’ which was sung by Vibhor Prashar and was released in 2020.

