Darsheel Safary's Mother’s Day Poem For Netflix Leaves Fans Emotional -- Watch

Darsheel Safary made us cry our hearts out in the film Taare Zameen Par, which was released on December 21, 2007. He was recently spotted in a special Instagram reel made by Netflix on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The reel was an amalgamation of films that showcased beautifully curated moments between mothers and children.

The reel starts with visuals of the film The Sky Is Pink, the TV series Sex Education and Taare Zameen Par. It was followed by Darsheel appearing on screen and saying that he would reveal some unsaid things about mothers.

Darsheel said that without even saying, mothers know all the problems of their children. Darsheel’s voiceover is complemented by a scene from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

It was followed by a scene from the TV series Mai.

The reel proceeds with Darsheel saying that there can be instances where a mother may not be able to understand you. Despite that, Darsheel further said that she understands you more than any other person.

The next was a scene from Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. The scene is complemented by Darsheel’s voiceover saying that mothers are the ones who understand your liking.

Next, we have a scene from Main Hoon Na. Darsheel says that mothers can fight the whole world, even their loved ones for your sake.

Darsheel said that every mom wants their children to live happily and do well in their lives. And then comes a scene from The Adam Project. The reel eel ends with Darsheel saying that mothers are not humans, they are super humans.

Alongside the reel, in the caption, Netflix wrote that mothers have done a lot for us. They have done a lot — from dropping us to the school bus to making 17 missed calls to ensure our well-being, it further said. The caption ends with applauding moms for teaching us how to use a spoon and scolding us when we were wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Fans felt nostalgic watching Darsheel on screen after so many years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.