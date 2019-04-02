Dashing Debonair Dauntingly Serious Husband: Kajol's Birthday Wish For Ajay Devgn is #Wifegoals

As actor Ajay Devgn turned 50 on Tuesday, his wife Kajol showered him with some love on social media, putting up an adjective-laden post on Instagram beside a photo from their last onscreen appearance together.Kajol and Ajay were last seen together on an episode of Koffee With Karan, and the actress selected a photo from their portraits taken on set to wish her husband.The Koffee With Karan episode was full of funny anecdotes and repartees between the pair who rarely make an appearance together. It brought out the dynamics between the two actors and how they've maintained a healthy relationship despite the differences in their personalities. The couple got married in 1999 and have two children, Nysa and Yug.On completing 50, Ajay treated his fans with the trailer of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De. He tweeted, "Half century poori ho gayi! Meri taraf se chhota sa gift. 'De De Pyaar De Trailer' (Have completed half century, here's a small present from my side. 'De De Pyaar De Trailer'.")His friends and colleagues took to Twitter to wish him. Abhishek Bachchan said, "Happy birthday to the big brother. Only Love and respect. Have a great day AJ."Madhuri Dixit Nene said, "Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn it has been so much fun working with you on Total Dhamaal. Keep shining and making us laugh at your hilarious one-liners. Hope this year continues to be a Total Dhamaal for you."Suniel Shetty said, "Here's wishing my super Kool super Krazee fabulous friend AJ a very very happy 50th birthday! Stay blessed."Divya Dutta tweeted, "Happy birthday dearest Ajay Devgn! Lots of love have a great one."