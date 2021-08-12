Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali’s Actors Demand Their Dues, Sonarika Bhadoria Says Yet to be Paid Rs 70 Lakh

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the world, several reports of television actors facing financial crunch due to the loss of work have surfaced. Now a report of Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali’s actors demanding their dues has come to light. The actors have not been paid for almost two-and-a-half years and now they are speaking out against the production house. While the show was wrapped in just three months, the actors are saying that they had worked for it for almost six months and hence they should be paid for their work.

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who played the character of Anarkali in the show, told ETimes that the production house owed her Rs 80 lakhs, however, she had only been paid Rs 7 to 8 lakhs. She also informed the portal that she has taken the legal route to get her dues.

Not only Sonarika but other actors including Shahbaz Khan, Gurdip Punjj, Tassnim Sheikh and Anand Goradia have also been waiting to get paid. As per the report, Shahbaz, Tassnim and Gurdip have over Rs 10 lakh dues, while Anand has nearly Rs 5-6 lakh pending amount. They have tried contacting the producer, Anirudh Pathak, but he did not respond and now they have approached CINTAA (Cine and TV Artists’ Association) regarding the same. They told the portal that this exploitation has to stop. Gurdip is quoted by the portal as saying, “They say the show exceeded its budget, but then the producer should have realised that. You can’t pay your actors because of that!”

Meanwhile, the producer Anirudh spoke up about the same and said that he didn’t refuse to pay but he has to shut down his production company due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hence he is now trying to earn as a writer and pay everyone. He also said that the production house has incurred huge losses as the show went off air abruptly.

