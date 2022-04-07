Dasvi Twitter Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Starrer Gets Good Grades from Audience

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrit Kaur starrer Dasvi released on Netflix and Jio Cinemas today. Based on true events, the film was about a politician’s determination to pass his 10th boards while being locked up in jail. Abhishek already had the audience’s attention right from the launch of the trailer, and people were looking forward to see what Yami does after A Thursday, or how a talented performer like Nimrit Kaur will bring to the film. The verdict of the audience is now out.

If one has to go by what Tweeps are saying about Dasvi, then the film has passed with flying colours. Most people seem to have loved the film and found it to be a sharp political satire. Here is what critics are saying:

‘@juniorbachchan is so disarming in #Dasvi he just hits the literacy message out of the park.Entertaining and thoughtful, this one earns our love and respect. 4 stars— Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) April 6, 2022

Review - #Dasvi - 3*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Not just about humour but also delivers a Solid message to our society,Entertaining + Encouraging film. #AbhishekBachchan as Jaat leader is simply terrific, #YamiGautam is the Soul of the film.“Recommended” #DasviReview #Netflix #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/k6kLGvegdl — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 7, 2022

I was getting worried with the lack of focus in the screenplay of #Dasvi but got pleasantly surprised as it drew me in, especially due to the evolution of the relationship between #AbhishekBachchan & #YamiGautam Despite it's flaws, Dasvi has its heart in the right place ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8sWUTyFUm7 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) April 7, 2022

The performances were lauded as well, especially that of Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. People loved the equation that their characters share on screen. Here’s what tweeps had to say:

Watched…Dasvi, it's a totally terrific and amazing..@juniorbachchan is just a phenomenal and entire cast were mind blowing 👏👏#Dasvi pic.twitter.com/cw1CgUcffN— Sᴏᴏʀᴀᴊ (@itsBlackpearl7) April 7, 2022

#Dasvi A political satirical drama that is not only hilariously comical but also thought provoking. @juniorbachchan @yamigautam @NimratOfficial & the ensemble cast are outstandingly brilliant. "इतिहास से ना सीखने वाले खुद इतिहास बन जाते हैं।" @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/Qw042Jkl65— Saif Hassan (@saifakthar) April 7, 2022

Watched #Dasvi this is an important topic… Great Movie…👌👌@yamigautam is back in a strong character once again..u r just FABULOUS ma'am..n ur hariyanvi Accent is too too good I just love it..❤❤👌👌@juniorbachchan Great performance…@JioCinema pic.twitter.com/Ls0qWeQuXo— Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) April 7, 2022

Overall, Dasvi seems to be one of those films that people loved and enjoyed watching. People called it ‘entertaining’, and loved how the film delivered its message. Audience seems to be accepting the satire, and the plot of this Abhishek, Yami and Nimrit starrer. Here are some more reactions to the film:

Just watched #Dasvi on @NetflixIndia! @juniorbachchan is amazing in the film. The film attempted to be a sharp political satire but overall it was entertaining. Also, very well done @yamigautam @NimratOfficial and @DanHusain Sahab, @MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/ncPqJ4t1Nb— Eshan Sharma (@iameshansharma_) April 7, 2022

Today I watched @juniorbachchan Sir' #Dasvi film which has been shown in a very commendable manner. In which the importance of education has been told. If we have the education minister of our state like this, then the future of education of the youth can be made.@yamigautam pic.twitter.com/R8nFuFkncF— Er. Prayush Mishra (@MishraPrayush) April 7, 2022

News18’s review of Dasvi reads, “A no-holds barred political satire, Dasvi (Tenth) makes its point in a way we understand how corrupt our leaders are and how they twist the system in their little fingers to feather their own nests and more. An unforgettable takeaway from this Netflix film is the lack of respect for education in this country. Bachchan is far better than what we have seen of him in earlier works. Yami Gautam, however, is still to come anywhere near her style and substance of her debut outing, Vicky Donor. However, Kaur is splendid, transforming from a meek housewife to a haughty politician, who quickly learns the ropes of the game and understands how the system can be twisted for personal gains.”

