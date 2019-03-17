English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dates for Golden Globe Awards 2020 Announced, Deets Inside
The Golden Globes recognise both television and film.
73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California U.S., January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set next years Golden Globes ceremony for January 5, 2020.
The Globes Awards falls just two days before Oscar nomination balloting closes on January 7 so Globes outcomes likely won't have as much of an impact on Academy voters as they may have had in 2019 when there was a bigger gap between the two dates, reports variety.com.
Nominations for the 92nd Oscars will be announced on January 13, 2020 with the ceremony set for February 9.
The 76th Golden Globe Awards held on January 7, 2019, witnessed all the diverse men and women take home trophies in a proud evening which turned slightly surprising when Bohemian Rhapsody and its lead star Rami Malek were declared as the Best Motion Picture (Drama) and the Best Actor, respectively. The biographical film about the British rock band Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, beat out Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk and the hot favourite A Star Is Born.
Glenn Close picked up the Best Actress award in a motion picture for The Wife. While Alfonso Cuaron claimed a well-deserved win for his critically-acclaimed film Roma. Based on Cuaron’s own upbringing in 1970s Mexico City, Roma stars Yalitza Aparicio as a domestic worker named Cleo who lives with her employer’s family. Christian Bale was named the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy-- for his brilliant portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice. Rachel Brosnahan accepted the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical, for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Lady Gaga, who was also nominated in the Best Actress (Drama) category, Mark Ronson and the other songwriters of Shallow from A Star Is Born collected the Golden Globe for Best Song. Jeff Bridges was honoured with the prestigious Cecil B deMille award.
The Golden Globes recognise both television and film.
(With inputs from IANS)
