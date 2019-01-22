English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Daughter Riddhima Shares Throwback Photos on Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's 39th Wedding Anniversary
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of photos of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor over the years to celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram
Actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary today, and their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of her parents' photos to send in her wishes. The photos show their journey over the years, and one of them have a baby Riddhima in it as well.
Riddhima also wrote a heartfelt message along with the collage. Read it here:
After starring in multiple films together, Rishi and Neetu tied the knot on January 22, 1980. The couple have been in New York for some time now for Rishi Kapoor’s treatment.
Neetu keeps sharing pictures and videos from their day outs in the city. Recently, she shared an endearing picture showing the two of them in a restaurant - while she took a selfie, Rishi was busy on his phone.
Neetu had also shared photos of the Kapoor family ringing in their New Year in New York. Besides Ridhima, her brother Ranbir Kapoor had joined in the celebrations too, with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.
