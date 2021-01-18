Dave Bautista Offers Reward Worth Rs 14 Lakh to Find People Who Scratched ‘Trump’ on Manatee’s Back

Dave Bautista is chipping in a USD 20,000 (roughly Rs 14.64 lakh) reward to find those who scratched a manatee's back with the initials of soon-to-be former US president Donald Trump. He also condemned the act of cruelty committed on the marine mammal and launched a plea to find those responsible for the action.

The manatee was found Sunday in the Homosassa River north of Tampa, Florida and the US Fish and Wildlife Service have launched an investigation into the disgusting incident, as per a website. Manatees are threatened species in the US.

Jaclyn Lopez, the Florida director at the center, said, “Manatees aren’t billboards, and people shouldn’t be messing with these sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason. However this political graffiti was put on this manatee, it’s a crime to interfere with these creatures, which are protected under multiple federal laws.”

Announcing the USD 20k reward plus bonuses to those who help in nabbing the culprits, Bautista shared on social media, "If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward (sic)!"

If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward! https://t.co/CGa2EIhrEQ — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) January 12, 2021

Bautista is in line to feature in The Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3.