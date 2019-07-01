Dave Bautista on Being Part of Fast and Furious Franchise: I'd Rather Do Good Films
Dave Bautista recently suggested that he does better films than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena.
Image of The Rock, Dave Bautista, John Cena, courtesy of Instagram
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has paved way for many wrestlers to venture into the film business, with the likes of many, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, Dave Bautista among others going on to become legitimate Hollywood stars with their action-packed films and an imposing and impeccable personality.
However, Bautista, who has tasted film success and global recognition with Spectre, Blade Runner 2049 and Guardian of The Galaxy, recently hinted that he does better films than his contemporarires like Cena and Johnson. Bautista, who has films like Stuber, My Spy and Dune, among others lined for release this year, hinted that his filmography was better than Johnson's and Cena's and claimed that he does "good films."
A fan wrote on Twitter, "@TheRock and @JohnCena will get a Fast and Furious spin-off also and @DaveBautista will Be the villain." Replying to this Bautista wrote, ".....thank you for your consideration... #idratherdogoodfilms (sic)."
.....thank you for your consideration... #idratherdogoodfilms https://t.co/7VT0wFG6bY— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 29, 2019
Johnson entered the Fast and The Furious farnchise with Fast Five and has gone on to do major blockbuster films in the past. Cena was recently announced to be part of the upcoming The Fast and the Furious film, while Johnson continues with the spin-off series Hobbs and Shaw, with co-star Jason Statham. Cena also has reportedly signed up for the sequel to Suicide Squad, in which he will play a pivotal role.
Read: WWE Star John Cena Becomes a Part of the Fast and Furious Franchise
Also read: WWE Superstar John Cena is in Talks to Star in Suicide Squad Sequel
With many films for each one of them, its difficult to decide who does better ones. However, a quick resolution may be arrived at the question of "who's the best" inside the four cornered ring. Not a bad idea?
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- New Action-Packed Sooryavanshi BTS Video Teases Akshay Kumar in Top Form
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- La Liga President Against Neymar's Return to the League Due to Off-pitch Behaviour
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s