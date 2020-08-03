Dave Bautista 'Tried His Best' to Play Bane in The Batman

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Dave Bautista has revealed that he wanted to play baddie Bane in the upcoming Batman movie, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham's Dark Knight.

Read: Matt Reeves' The Batman 'Incredibly Original,' Says Penguin Colin Farrell

Responding to a fan who asked the former WWE superstar about his rumoured role as Bane in the upcoming Batman movie, Bautista wrote that such speculation is false, adding he "tried his best."

The director, Reeves, is said to have set The Batman in the space of mystery noir. Reeves earlier said he is trying to explore the psychological and emotional elements of the story. He added that he also wants to show corruption in a place like Gotham as the issue is quite relevant in the current times.

"There's almost no time when you can't do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at other time," Reeves had said.

Read: 'The Batman' Not An Origin-story, Says Matt Reeves

The Batman will features a host of stars like Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie's current release date in October 2021.