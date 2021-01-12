News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»David Attenborough Receives Covid-19 Vaccine
1-MIN READ

David Attenborough Receives Covid-19 Vaccine

David Attenborough Receives Covid-19 Vaccine

Renowned naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his representative confirmed on Tuesday. The news about the 94-year-old natural historian comes days after it was revealed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had been vaccinated.

London: Renowned naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his representative confirmed on Tuesday. The news about the 94-year-old natural historian comes days after it was revealed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had been vaccinated.

According to BBC, it is not known which vaccine Attenborough has been given or exactly when he had it. “The Perfect Planet” host joins famous names like actors Joan Collins (87), Brian Blessed (84), Ian McKellen (81) and singer Tom Jones (80) to receive the first of two doses of the vaccine.

There are currently three vaccines approved for administration in the UK – Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Attenborough, who has been isolating at his London home, last month said he would definitely want to be vaccinated when time comes.

“At 94, I think I’m entitled! I’m sufficient of a scientist still, I hope, to realise this is the thing to do,” he told the Telegraph newspaper.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...