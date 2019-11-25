David Beckham, Emilia Clarke, Stevie Nicks Meet and the Admiration is Mutual
The trio recently caught up at a Fleetwood Mac concert in San Francisco. The David Beckham and Emilia Clarke couldn’t stop themselves from sharing the glimpse of their meeting.
David Beckham with Emilia Clarke and Stevie Nicks
If you are a Game of Thrones fan, you would know the importance of Khaleesi, the mother of dragons. However, not just in reel-life, but Emilia Clarke is a charmer is real-life too. And not just us, but even football icon David Beckham feels the same. The duo recently caught up at a Fleetwood Mac concert in San Francisco. The former soccer star couldn’t stop himself from sharing the glimpse of their meeting.
Taking on Instagram, he wrote, “Again I was a little star struck whist being in the same vicinity of the Mother Of Dragons ... So nice to see @emilia_clarke in San Fran whilst being wowed by Fleetwood Mac #dreamforce2019.”
Emilia also took to Instagram to share a picture with David. Thanking him, she wrote, “Thank you @davidbeckham for capturing the greatest moment of my life thus far...”
While the football star wore a leather jacket, the Game of Thrones actress donned a floral jacket. The duo was all smiles as they posed of the picture.
View this post on Instagram
NO BIG DEAL.... Stevie just wanted to say hi... ON STAGE. @stevienicks I LOVE YOU Thank you @davidbeckham for capturing the greatest moment of my life thus far... @dreamforce you have spoiled me with your generosity of inspirational speakers! #siliconvalleyin48hours #mindblowninggoodtimes @sameyouorg #❤️ #
Beckham also shared a picture with Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, 71, and added, “What a night in San Fran seeing Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks.”
Emilia Clarke played the role of Targaryen princess, mother of dragons and Khaleesi in the HBO series Game of Thrones. The actress is currently starring in festive film Last Christmas.
Also read: House Of The Dragon, New Game of Thrones Prequel Series, Greenlit by HBO
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A 'Simple' Optical Illusion by TikTok User Has People Questioning Their Eyes. Can You Do it?
- Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut Debuts as Producer with Film on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly