David Beckham, Emilia Clarke, Stevie Nicks Meet and the Admiration is Mutual

If you are a Game of Thrones fan, you would know the importance of Khaleesi, the mother of dragons. However, not just in reel-life, but Emilia Clarke is a charmer is real-life too. And not just us, but even football icon David Beckham feels the same. The duo recently caught up at a Fleetwood Mac concert in San Francisco. The former soccer star couldn’t stop himself from sharing the glimpse of their meeting.

Taking on Instagram, he wrote, “Again I was a little star struck whist being in the same vicinity of the Mother Of Dragons ... So nice to see @emilia_clarke in San Fran whilst being wowed by Fleetwood Mac #dreamforce2019.”

Emilia also took to Instagram to share a picture with David. Thanking him, she wrote, “Thank you @davidbeckham for capturing the greatest moment of my life thus far...”

While the football star wore a leather jacket, the Game of Thrones actress donned a floral jacket. The duo was all smiles as they posed of the picture.

Beckham also shared a picture with Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, 71, and added, “What a night in San Fran seeing Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks.”

Emilia Clarke played the role of Targaryen princess, mother of dragons and Khaleesi in the HBO series Game of Thrones. The actress is currently starring in festive film Last Christmas.

