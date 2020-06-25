David Beckham Takes a Stroll Wearing Friends T-shirt, Gets Mathew 'Chandler' Perry's Approval

David Beckham has always been vogue with his sartorial choices. And now, his fashion choices have impressed Friends actor Mathew Perry.

Recently, the former Engish footballer stepped out for a leisure walk with his wife Victoria on a sunny afternoon wearing a T-shirt with an imprint from the popular sitcom. The picture featured Matthew (Chandler) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey) from Season 3 Episode 2 titled, "The One Where No One's Ready" when Joey wears all of Chandler's clothes.

Perry reshared Beckham's post on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is." Beckham's son Cruz commented on the actor's post writing, "Guess who bought him the shirt."

However, some Beckham fans thought Perry doesn't know who the footballer is and called him out in the comment box. Clarryfying that he was 'just joking', Perry wrote, "Guys, i know who it is! I was just joking."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Beckham and his family displayed their love for the sitcom on social media. Earlier this month, he posted a picture with his daughter wearing a matching hoody with her daughter with the iconic catchphrase, "Ho You Doin?"

"Happy Sunday ... How You Doin ? @friends.. Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning," he wrote in the caption.

