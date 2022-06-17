David Dhawan Back from The Hospital, Assures That He Is ‘Feeling Better’

David Dhawan suffered from a major health scare a day back. The filmmaker, who recently made the remake of Coolie No 1 with son Varun Dhawan, had to be hospitalized due health problems because of diabetes. But, fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as David Dhawan had been released from the hospital and brought back home.

According to a report in ETimes, the director is back home. When contacted by the portal, the David Dhawan said, “I am better.” The portal also reached out to his good friend, producer Ratan Jain who shared a more detailed update. Jain said, “David Dhawan is better now. He is recuperating at home.”

David Dhawan has high diabetes, and he had earlier been hospitalised for the same reason as well. It was earlier reported that he had a major health scare which is why he was immediately rushed to the hospital. In fact, son Varun Dhawan, who had been busy with Jugjugg Jeeyo promotions, had left it midway and rushed to the hospital to be by his father’s side.

David Dhawan had recently joined Varun Dhawan for Jugjugg Jeeyo promotions when the duo shook a leg on the Punjaabban song from the film. Varun Dhawan captioned the video as, “Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo.”

Varun Dhawan is busy with Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actor also has several other films in his kitty, including Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon and Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. The actor will also reportedly make his web debut with Citadel’s Indian spin off. He would star opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and it will be directed by Raj and DEk, who has earlier made The Family Man, and films like a Gentleman.

