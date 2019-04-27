Take the pledge to vote

David Dhawan Confirms Varun Dhawan to Marry Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Next Year

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.

April 27, 2019
David Dhawan Confirms Varun Dhawan to Marry Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Next Year
Actor Varun Dhawan has been dating Natasha Dalal for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts.

But the Kalank star has always kept his personal life relatively low-key. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha. On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Varun had even expressed his desire to tie the knot with his lady love and start a family soon.

In fact, rumours were rife that the two, who have now gone public with their relationship, were looking for a December wedding and already began preparations for the same.

Now, Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan has confirmed that the actor is likely to tie the knot next year.

When asked about Varun's impending wedding to Natasha, David told MensXP in an interview, “His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?”

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Karan's chat show, Varun had said, "I’m with her (Natasha) because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life."

“And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually."

On the work front, Varun was recently seen in Karan Johar's production Kalank. He's currently prepping for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D.

