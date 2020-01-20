David Dhawan on Rumours of Varun-Natasha's Goa Wedding, 'Every Week I'm Told When He's Getting Married'

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are Internet favourites. While they are said to be childhood sweethearts, the two have managed to keep their personal lives relatively secret and shielded from the public eye. But, ever since the actor accepted his relationship on a chat show, he got fans wondering if they are planning to tie the knot soon.

Recently, it was rumoured that Varun and Natasha will get hitched in May. They were reported to have a Goa wedding, similar to Varun's elder brother, Rohit Dhawan.

However, quashing all such rumours, Varun's filmmaker father David Dhawan said, "Don't believe what you read."

Laughing off the reports, he told IWMBuzz, "Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me."

David added that that it is the couple to decide when they want to get married and he and his wife will be happy whenever it happens.

For the unversed, Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. They have been known each other a long time and Varun never shies away when it comes to talking about her. Recently, the two went to Switzerland for New Years's vacation and shared pictures on social media.

On the film's front, Varun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film hits the theaters on January 24

