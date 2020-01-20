David Dhawan on Rumours of Varun-Natasha's Goa Wedding, 'Every Week I'm Told When He's Getting Married'
Childhood sweethearts, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were rumoured to have a Goa wedding in May 2020. However, his filmmaker father David Dhawan laughed off the news and quashed all such reports.
Image: Instagram
Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are Internet favourites. While they are said to be childhood sweethearts, the two have managed to keep their personal lives relatively secret and shielded from the public eye. But, ever since the actor accepted his relationship on a chat show, he got fans wondering if they are planning to tie the knot soon.
Recently, it was rumoured that Varun and Natasha will get hitched in May. They were reported to have a Goa wedding, similar to Varun's elder brother, Rohit Dhawan.
However, quashing all such rumours, Varun's filmmaker father David Dhawan said, "Don't believe what you read."
Laughing off the reports, he told IWMBuzz, "Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me."
David added that that it is the couple to decide when they want to get married and he and his wife will be happy whenever it happens.
For the unversed, Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. They have been known each other a long time and Varun never shies away when it comes to talking about her. Recently, the two went to Switzerland for New Years's vacation and shared pictures on social media.
On the film's front, Varun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film hits the theaters on January 24
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- Amazon Great Indian Sale: Buy This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For as Low As Rs 29500
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review: Valiant Battle to Keep Android Relevant in The Workplace
- 'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral