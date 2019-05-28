Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

David Dhawan on Varun-Natasha's Wedding: He Can Come Anytime and Announce He’s Getting Married

Varun Dhawan talked about Natasha Dalal on Karan Johar's chat show. There were reports that the two can get married soon.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
Image: Instagram
Varun Dhawan has kept his personal life relatively low-key. After much speculations, he made his relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal official. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha. On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Varun had even expressed his desire to tie the knot with his lady love and start a family soon.

After a while, rumours were rife that two will soon tie the knot. In fact, reports also suggested that the two, who have now gone public with their relationship, were looking for a December wedding and already began preparations for the same.

Now, Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan has quashed the rumours of December wedding, stating that if the two get married they will tie the knot next year and not before that. "This news is absolutely bogus. No truth in it at all. My son is shooting for Remo D’Souza’s film. Then he starts shooting for my film. There is no question of a wedding this year. If it happens, it will happen next year, not before that," Asian Age quoted the filmmaker as saying.

"I would like to see him get married. But you think he will listen to me? He can come anytime and announce he’s getting married. My wife and I have to get up and start preparing," he added.

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Karan's chat show, Varun had said, "I’m with her (Natasha) because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life."

“And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually."

On the work front, Varun was recently seen in Karan Johar's production Kalank. He's currently prepping for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D.
