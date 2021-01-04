David Dhawan Opens Up on Filming Son Varun's Kissing Scene with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1

Filmmaker David Dhawan and his son, actor Varun Dhawan are popular for their hold on to the comedy genre. The father-son duo recently collaborated for a comedy film, Coolie No. 1. The film is the remake of the ’90s hit classic of the same title. The original was also directed by David Dhawan and featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. This is not the first time when David and Varun have worked together. Their first two collaborations were Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The latest release, Coolie No. 1 has Varun romancing Sara Ali Khan.

Senior Dhawan recently opened up in an interview about how he feels while filming a kissing scene of his son. In a chit-chat with Bollywood Hungama, David said it's not difficult to shoot Varun’s intimate scenes as they are all professional people on the sets. When he is shooting with his son, he doesn't look at him or seek his opinion to do something. He told, “I tell him (Varun) that this is to be done. It’s very fair when you are doing it professionally, you don’t look left, right, centre.”

The filmmaker added that if the script demands a kissing scene, it has to be done. He mentioned there is nothing wrong in a practical sense. Also, David said that in the Indian films these days, kissing scenes are the lightest scenes. He said because his son did it, people expect him to feel shy. David asked what is the need to feel so embarrassed. In today’s practical times, nobody feels embarrassed and it all depends on the hero and the heroine.

Varun had intimate and kissing scenes with all the co-stars in the previous films where his father directed him. Dhawan Jr. had kissed his leading lady – Ileana D'Cruz, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the previous two films.

Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania and Sahil Vaid in important roles. The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video, December 25, 2020 onwards.