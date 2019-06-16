Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

David Dhawan Slaps Son Varun in this Fun Father's Day Video

Varun Dhawan shared a funny boomerang video with David Dhawan on the occasion of Father's Day 2019. Watch here.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
David Dhawan Slaps Son Varun in this Fun Father's Day Video
Image of Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

David Dhawan and son Varun are truly relationship goals. The duo has an eye for comedy and slapstick and both keep charming us with their wit and energy time and again. On the occasion of Father's Day, David and Varun celebrated in the most father-son way ever.

Varun shared a boomerang video of David slapping him across the face, while the former turns around and smiles for the camera. Captioning the post, Varun wrote, "Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u (sic)." Watch video here:

David has directed Varun in Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), both of which turned out to do good numbers at the box office. A third collaboration of the father-son duo arrives in the form of Coolie No 1 remake, which is set to release on May 1, 2020 and has Sara Ali Khan in the lead opposite Varun.

Announcing the release date of the remake, Varun wrote on Instagram in May, "Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020. (sic). He also posted an image of a railways badge that is associated with porters employed in service. The badge is tied around the familiar red-coloured costume that the official workers wear.

In the 1995 original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead pair. Govinda plays the role of Raju, who lies about being a rich businessman in order to get married to Malti (Karisma). Over the years, the movie has become a classic in Indian film history.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram