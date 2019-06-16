David Dhawan Slaps Son Varun in this Fun Father's Day Video

David Dhawan and son Varun are truly relationship goals. The duo has an eye for comedy and slapstick and both keep charming us with their wit and energy time and again. On the occasion of Father's Day, David and Varun celebrated in the most father-son way ever.

Varun shared a boomerang video of David slapping him across the face, while the former turns around and smiles for the camera. Captioning the post, Varun wrote, "Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u (sic)." Watch video here:

#HAPPYFATHERSDAY. Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u pic.twitter.com/lEjAhjeKIX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 16, 2019

David has directed Varun in Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), both of which turned out to do good numbers at the box office. A third collaboration of the father-son duo arrives in the form of Coolie No 1 remake, which is set to release on May 1, 2020 and has Sara Ali Khan in the lead opposite Varun.

Announcing the release date of the remake, Varun wrote on Instagram in May, "Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020. (sic). He also posted an image of a railways badge that is associated with porters employed in service. The badge is tied around the familiar red-coloured costume that the official workers wear.

In the 1995 original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead pair. Govinda plays the role of Raju, who lies about being a rich businessman in order to get married to Malti (Karisma). Over the years, the movie has become a classic in Indian film history.

