David Harbour, Noah Jupe, Brendan Fraser To Star In Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has rounded a star-studded cast for his crime thriller “No Sudden Move”, which includes the likes of David Harbour, Noah Jupe, Kieran Culkin and Brendan Fraser. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production on the HBO Max and Warner Bros Pictures is underway with COVID-19 safety measures in place in Detroit. Actors Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox are also part of the cast.

Penned by Ed Soloman, “No Sudden Move” is set in 1955 Detroit and centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all ranks of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film marks the third collaboration between Soderberg and Solomon after “Bill & Ted: Face the Music” and the HBO limited series and interactive app “Mosaic”.

Production was earlier scheduled to start shooting in the spring but was halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Casey Silver is producing the feature.