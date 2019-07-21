David Harbour Says His Character in Black Widow is 'Captain America on the Russian Soviet Side'
On the sidelines of the San Diego Comic Con 2019, 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour spoke about his character in the upcoming film 'Black Widow.'
Image of David Harbour, Chris Evans, courtesy of Instagram
The highly-anticipated slate of upcoming Marvel films was announced by studio president Kevin Fiege and various cast members on Saturday at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con International gathering in California. The list of films included the highly-speculated film on Marvel's Black Widow, with Scarlett Johansson in the lead role.
Read: Marvel's Avengers Endgame Finally Dethrones Avatar As Highest-grossing Film in History
Johansson graced the Hall H and revealed the release date and cast of Black Widow. There was also some filmed footage showcased exclusively for the Hall H crowd. The film will see Stranger Things' Jim Hopper playing the role of a character by the name Alexei, who was later confirmed by Disney to in fact be the Russain hero known as Red Guardian, reports comicbook.com.
Read: With Phase 4 Films, Marvel Cinematic Universe is Set to Rule Another Decade in Filmmaking
Talking about his role in Black Widow, Harbour likened his character to that of superhero Captain America. Although he added how his character is essentially the Russian version of Chris Evans' Captain America. He said (via comicbook.com), "That's one of the things I really like about this character. There's an openness to interpretation. The one thing we do is know is that he's the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but that way we have a lot of play with who he is and we are playing with him."
Read: MCU Phase 4 Unveiled! Marvel Confirms Black Widow Movie, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2
Cate Shortland is directing the upcoming film, featuring Johansson and Harbour in lead roles. About Shortland, Harbour added, "This woman, Cate Shortland, who is directing this movie is one of the best directors I've ever worked with. She's so, so smart, and makes such beautiful indie movies. The fact that you'd put someone like that at the helm of one of these huge action movies — and she pays such attention to the story and such attention to character — speaks volumes."
Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM
- With Phase 4 Films, Marvel Cinematic Universe is Set to Rule Another Decade in Filmmaking
- Karan Patel Confirms Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: I'm Thankful to Ekta for Giving Me Raman Bhalla
- IAF Pilots Could Soon Fly Tom Cruise’s Fighter Jet From Top Gun Maverick
- Hima Das Wins Fifth Gold of the Month as She Returns to 400m Event