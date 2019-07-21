David Harbour Says His Character in Black Widow is 'Captain America on the Russian Soviet Side'

The highly-anticipated slate of upcoming Marvel films was announced by studio president Kevin Fiege and various cast members on Saturday at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con International gathering in California. The list of films included the highly-speculated film on Marvel's Black Widow, with Scarlett Johansson in the lead role.

Johansson graced the Hall H and revealed the release date and cast of Black Widow. There was also some filmed footage showcased exclusively for the Hall H crowd. The film will see Stranger Things' Jim Hopper playing the role of a character by the name Alexei, who was later confirmed by Disney to in fact be the Russain hero known as Red Guardian, reports comicbook.com.

Talking about his role in Black Widow, Harbour likened his character to that of superhero Captain America. Although he added how his character is essentially the Russian version of Chris Evans' Captain America. He said (via comicbook.com), "That's one of the things I really like about this character. There's an openness to interpretation. The one thing we do is know is that he's the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but that way we have a lot of play with who he is and we are playing with him."

Cate Shortland is directing the upcoming film, featuring Johansson and Harbour in lead roles. About Shortland, Harbour added, "This woman, Cate Shortland, who is directing this movie is one of the best directors I've ever worked with. She's so, so smart, and makes such beautiful indie movies. The fact that you'd put someone like that at the helm of one of these huge action movies — and she pays such attention to the story and such attention to character — speaks volumes."

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020.

