Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

David Harbour to Be Back in Stranger Things Season 4

Season 3 of 'Stranger Things' ended with a glimpse of American prisoners in Russia, which made fans hope that David Harbour's character Jim Hopper was alive. Now, the makers of the show have given official confirmation about his return.

IANS

Updated:February 16, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
David Harbour to Be Back in Stranger Things Season 4
Season 3 of 'Stranger Things' ended with a glimpse of American prisoners in Russia, which made fans hope that David Harbour's character Jim Hopper was alive. Now, the makers of the show have given official confirmation about his return.

Following the season three cliffhanger, actor David Harbour will return as Jim Hopper in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Harbour's hard-hitting police chief was presumed dead at the end of Netflix's Stranger Things season three, though fans were speculating that he was somehow still alive.

Now, the Duffer Brothers have officially confirmed the return of Hopper for season four, which is currently in production, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," brothers Matt and Ross Duffer revealed in a message written to fans "from Russia with love".

"It's not all good news for our American. He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human ... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.

"Season four is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime - pray for the American," they continued.

Executive producer and director Shawn Levy said: "From the start, ‘Stranger Things' has been inspiring to all of us lucky enough to work on it. My adventure here in Lithuania in bringing the reveal of the 'American' to life has been a huge challenge but an even bigger inspiration, and we are so thankful to the city of Vilnius and the beautiful country of Lithuania for their hospitality. The Duffers and I have been working alongside the brilliant Netflix team for months to pull off this surprise. All the hard work was worth it, however, to bring our fans - the greatest fans in the world - this epic reveal they've been hoping and waiting for. And this is only the beginning."

As part of the announcement, Netflix also released the first official footage from Stranger Things season four, featuring a new look for Hopper.

View this post on Instagram

From Russia with love...

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram