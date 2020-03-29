MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

David Harbour Wants Marvel to Release Black Widow Digitally

'Black Widow' movie poster

'Black Widow' movie poster

Black Widow was scheduled to be released on May 1, but it has been postponed until further notice. Harbour said he was shocked to find out about the delay in the release.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
Share this:

Stranger Things star David Harbour has suggested Marvel Studios to release his upcoming film Black Widow online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role, the film which was scheduled to be released on May 1, has been postponed until further notice.

In a live Instagram Q&A session, Harbour said he was shocked to find out about the delay in the release.

"My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied 'shocker'," the actor, who plays Red Guardian in the Cate Shortland-directed MCU film, said.

"Wouldn't it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that's above my pay grade," Harbour, 44, added.

The actor also said the pandemic has delayed the release of "Stranger Things" season four.

Marvel has also postponed Amy Adams-starrer The Woman in the Window, a 20th Century title and The Personal History of David Copperfield, featuring Dev Patel, from its Searchlight banner, which were supposed to debut on April 15 and May 8, respectively.

It is unclear when any of these films will be released.

Globally, there are 652,079 confirmed COVID19 cases and more than 30,000 people have died of the disease.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story