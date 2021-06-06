David Schwimmer Shares Unseen BTS Pictures From Friends Reunion

Actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the popular sitcom Friends, has shared unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the recent Friends Reunion, featuring his cast-mates, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. David also shared a glimpse of their Zoom meetings while preparing for the reunion.

He captioned the photos, Reunion Snaps Part One 1. Cast zoom, planning the reunion 2. Where it all started! Forever grateful to Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman & David Crane… 3. Photo shoot with @markseliger (can u spot him?) 4. Cast huddle, final episode, 2004 5. Cast huddle, Reunion Special, 2021 6. Director Jim Burrows. Legend. (and me with a LOT of makeup)".

He further added, “Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together… BKC photo and cast huddle 2021 courtesy of @warnermedia & @terencepatrick Cast Zoom photo courtesy of my desktop."

Recently, Jennifer Aniston also shared BTS pictures from the reunion. The photos also featured Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, among others. She wrote, “Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you."

The Friends Reunion dropped on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. In India, it was released in Zee5. The episode starred the main cast members, along with recurring actors including Tom Selleck, Elliot Gould, Christina Pickles, Reese Witherspoon among others. Other celebrities including Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Malala Yousufzai, BTS, Cindy Crawford and others also made special appearances on the reunion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here