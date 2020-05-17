MOVIES

1-MIN READ

David Warner Channels His Inner Baahubali in Video with Daughter, Prabhas Fans Overjoyed

David Warner

David Warner's new 'Baahubali' inspired video has left Prabhas fans gushing over the Australian cricketer.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
Australian cricketer David Warner seems to be taking his love for TikTok videos and South Indian cinema to new heights each day. After grooving to a couple of chartburster Allu Arjun songs, David now features in a clip inspired by blockbuster Baahubali, featuring Prabhas.

In the new mashup video, David can be seen wearing a body armour like Prabhas wears in the movie. He mouths off a famous dialogue from the movie as his cute daughter, who plays the enemy, charges towards him dressed in a tiger costume. David's Baahubali inspired video is being liked by many cricket and movie buffs alike.

View this post on Instagram

Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

David had earlier also posted a TikTok video wherein he was seen using platform's popular freeze filter with Allu Arjun's Ramuloo Ramulaa song playing in the background.

David had also mouthed off a dialogue from Mahesh Babu movie Pokiri.

