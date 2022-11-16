David Warner Dances To Rashmika Mandanna's Whattey Beauty Song With A Twist

David Warner rules fans’ hearts with his highly entertaining videos on social media. The Australian cricketer often takes the masses on a laugh riot by sharing rib-tickling videos of his face swapped with Indian film stars, especially Tollywood celebrities, in some popular songs. And, this time around, David caught the attention of many after he edited his face on Rashimika Mandanna’s face in a popular Telugu song.

On Monday, David Warner posted a video clip of Rashmika’s song Whattey Beauty from the film Bheeshma with a hilarious twist. He swapped his face with the actress’s face in the video, which left the internet in splits. Along with posting the video, he wrote, “sooooo sorry for this one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Well, this is not the first time that David Warner has shared a funny edited video of himself dancing to the tunes of Telugu songs. About a month ago, he posted an edited video of himself dancing to Butta Bomma, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. David also grooved to Guru Randhawa’s popular Punjabi song Slowly Slowly in one of his other videos, which had also gone viral on social media. The 33-year-old is a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As a result, he is well aware of Telugu songs as well as actors.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut in Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, also featured Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in key roles. Its plot revolved around self-discovery, the value of family, and the celebration of life in all circumstances. Goodbye, produced by Ekta Kapoor, was released in theatres on October 7, 2022, and it didn’t manage to rake in good numbers at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here