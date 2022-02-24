David Warner Performs to Allu Arjun-Starrer Pushpa's Song, Says ‘So Good’

Allu Arjun set the internet on fire with his moves in his much-loved film Pushpa: The Rise and the songs of the film- Srivalli and Oo Antava not only got Netizens got grooving but scores of celebrities tried their hands on its memorable dialogues and hook steps of its songs. Joining the bandwagon is Australian cricketer David Warner, as he shared a funny video on the song ‘Saami Saami’ from Pushpa.

Australia opener David Warner took to Instagram and shared an intriguing video. The video sees David’s face morphed into Allu Arjun’s face in some shots from the film. The video also sees David sharing the screen space with the female lead of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna. The clip even sees the Australian cricketer doing the signature moves by Allu Arjun in the film. The funny video has taken the internet by storm, as the video garnered more than 3 million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Taking to the captions, David Warner added three laughing emoticons and wrote, “ #Pushpa sooo good,” with a thumbs-up emoticon.

Well, this isn’t the first time Warner had created a video related to Pushpa. Australia opener David Warner, who often recreates content from Allu Arjun’s films, first shared a video where he enacted Allu Arjun’s dance moves on Srivalli. And even Allu Arjun had responded with fire and laughter emojis in the comments section. Later, the cricketer’s three daughters, Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner and Isla Rose Warner, were also seen dancing to the song Saami Saami in a video. “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad 😂😂 #pushpa @candywarner1,” Warner wrote in the captions.

Social media users thronged the comments section as they loved the funny video. One wrote, “Wow. puspha warner,"another chimed in adding, “Warner bruh," with laughing and fire emoticons.

For the unversed, Pushpa presents Allu Arjun in and as ‘Pushpa’ who rises in the world of sandalwood smuggling. The superhit movie was written and directed by Sukumar whereas it was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It also marks the debut of the noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema. After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the box office, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The movie earned over Rs 300 crores at box office. What was surprising is the fact that Pushpa earned over Rs 100 crores even in its Hindi version.

Meanwhile, the second part of Pushpa titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is also in making and the shooting for the same will begin in March this year.

