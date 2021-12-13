David Warner Performs To Allu Arjun-Starrer Pushpa's Song, Virat Kohli Reacts

Australian cricketer David Warner is super popular in India, and his dance to Indian music has made him a favourite among people of all ages. The cricketer has once again shared a dance video wherein he is dancing to a recent song from the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The trailer of the film has received a great response, and now David Warner has performed on its recently released song, Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda, which is trending.

Fans are loving the video and have reacted in the form of heart and laughter emoticons.

The video has got more than 10 lakh likes and around 31,000 comments so far. In the short clip, Warner is trying his level best to copy the steps of Allu Arjun.

Song ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’ was released on 19 November 2021. The cricketer may not understand the lyrics but he has danced exactly like the lead actor Allu Arjun.

People are saying that it seems that the cricketer is a big fan of Allu, while Virat Kohli is surprised to see his dance style.

Video:

Allu Arjun also reacted to the video and wrote, “Warner my brother ‘Thaggedhe Le”… while Wriddhiman Saha has also given a funny reaction to the clip. Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has written, “Mate are you okay?”

Part 1 of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film Pushpa: The Rise will hit the silver screens on December 17. The film is directed by Sukumar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.