David Warner Poses Like Akshay Kumar from 'Hera Pheri,' Asks Who Did it Better

Former Australian vice-captain David Warner on Tuesday once again expressed his admiration for Bollywood by sharing a collage on Instagram. In the snap, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper could be seen posing like Bollywood star Akshay Kumar from his famous comedy film ‘Hera Pheri’. “Who did it better?” Warner asked his followers. Warner’s Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Rashid Khan was among the first few to respond to the post.

And the Afghan spinner was not able to control his laughter as he dropped four 'face with tears of joy' emojis in the comment section.

Barring Rashid, most of Warner’s followers were mighty impressed with his talent and believed he did it better than the Indian film star.

Warner is known for his online antics as he regularly entertains his followers by sharing morphed videos from his official Instagram.

Earlier on Tuesday, the veteran Australian opener had swept faces with another Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as he posted a morphed video of Bajirao Mastani’s 'Malhari' song on the photo and video sharing platform. “My next task, Shikhar Dhawan may have me covered doing this dance,” Warner captioned the short clip on Instagram.

Before that, Warner had swapped faces With Arjun Kapoor as the Australian shared a dance video on his Instagram from Bollywood film ‘Tevar’. “Next Tiktok? Thoughts?” Warner wrote in the caption box.

Warner’s video was also approved by his national teammate Alex Carey. Responding to the post, the Australian wicket-keeper batsman wrote, “Love that salad on you.”

India’s wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also dropped several ‘okay’ and ‘face with stuck-out tongue and tightly-closed eyes,” emojis.

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav was also recently trolled by Warner after the hard-hitting batsman did not include the Aussie cricketer in his all-time IPL XI. “Can’t believe he’s left me out,” Warner wrote on Twitter.

Can’t believe he’s left me out 😂😂 https://t.co/6tTOFruMiR— David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 10, 2021

Waner, who was last seen in action for SRH during the first leg of IPL, has taken a sabbatical from cricket and enjoying some quality time with his family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here