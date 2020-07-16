David Warner Shares Adorable Video of Daughters Dancing to Akshay Kumar's Bala, Watch Here

Akshay Kumar's peppy track Bala from Housefull 4 has got new fans in David Warner's daughters, as the adorable kids created their own version of "Bala dance". The Australian cricketer took to social media to share a video of his daughters dancing to the popular Indian track.

In the video, Warner's daughters are dressed in bright colourful long skirts and can be seen performing the hook step of the song. "When your daughters want to do their own Bala dance," he captioned the video.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, it appears, Bala has become a new favourite of kids. Recently, TV actor Ravi Dubey also shared a video of his nephew dancing to the song.

In the video, the toddler is seen all excited and happy as watches the song and adorably shouts 'Bala'. “My tiny nephew is a biig fan of @akshaykumar sir Balaaaaaaaaaaa,” wrote the TV actor sharing the video. Akshay retweeted his post and wrote, "He’s got the lyrics bang on. Too cute.”

He’s got the lyrics bang on 😂 Too cute ♥️ https://t.co/EtAcsxJ1Bu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2020

Housefull 4 was produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Apart from Akshay Kumar, it stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday.

The actor will be next seen on screen with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The movie’s release has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus and the temporary shutting down of cinema halls. Starring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif along with Akshay in the lead role, the movie will now be released on Diwali this year.

He is also looking forward to the release of Laxmmi Bomb which will premiere on OTT soon. The horror comedy sees the actor take up the role of a trans person and will see him paired opposite Kiara Advani.

He will also start shooting for Bell Bottom from August along with Vaani Kapoor along with, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.