David Warner's Reaction on Seeing TikTok Star Arman Rathod is Priceless

David Warner has himself turned out to be a find on TikTok. His videos featuring wife Candice and two daughters have been winning over fans hearts' during the lockdown and even superstar Mahesh Babu had called his dance awesome during his live interaction session with fans recently.

Now, David has given a shout out to fellow TikTok star Arman Rathod who has been catching people's attention for his dance cover videos on Bollywood songs. David recently posted a video of Arman Rathod dancing to Akshay Kumar's track from Phir Hera Pheri, Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri and gave him a thumbs up.

Captioning the post, David wrote, "Great work."

Earlier, Remo D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Rannvijay Singha have also shared Arman's videos on social media and praised him for his cool moves on hit dance numbers.

Arman belongs to Valsad in Gujarat and has become an internet sensation after his videos went viral on social media.

