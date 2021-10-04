Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Split: Reports Speculate Different Reasons For Divorce

South Indian celebrity couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya on Saturday, October 2, announced that they were parting ways as husband and wife.

Samantha and Chaitanya announced the separation through their respective Instagram accounts. The post included a note saying, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

Read: Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s Separation, Siddharth Tweets About ‘Cheaters’

And while this news of separation comes, rumours are rife about different theories around the split. One rumour suggests that Naga Chaitanya’s family was reportedly not too happy about Samantha taking up bold roles, while another report suggests Samantha is allegedly in a relationship with a designer. These are theories being floated around as reasons behind the split, but neither Samantha nor Naga Chaitanya have spoken about what went wrong. There is another report that also claims the couple argued over the issue of having children.

The rumours of an impending divorce began when Samantha removed her husband’s surname Akkineni from all her social media accounts.

Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Announce Separation, A Look At Their Love Story In Pictures

There were media reports, too, of Samantha shifting to Mumbai but later, she cleared all the rumours in an Instagram Live session. She said, “Just like a hundred other rumours, this is not true. I don’t know where this rumour started. Hyderabad is my home, and will always be my home. The place is giving me everything and I will continue to live here happily."

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi, and Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017.

