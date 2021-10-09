Day Before MAA Elections, Naga Babu and Kota Srinivasa Rao Pick Their Favourites

With just a day to go for the election to the Movie Artists Association (MAA) 2021, the war of words is getting nastier.

Throwing his weight behind Prakash Raj, Actor Naga Babu on Friday (October 8) made some scathing comments against Vishnu Manchu.

Naga Babu said that Vishnu doesn’t have the characteristics that Prakash Raj has. “Prakash is aware of the bigger picture of MAA.” Naga Babu further said that Prakash is articulate and knowledgeable enough to fight with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naga Babu, further attacking Vishnu, said, “If a test in Telugu is conducted for both Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj, Vishnu would not get even the passing marks. Vishnu called Prakash Raj an outsider, but he should first learn the Telugu language.”

Further supporting Prakash, Naga babu asked people to support Prakash Raj. “Prakash has good knowledge in both films and various other fields. He would suit the MAA president post.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, Mohan Babu asked veteran actor and former politician Kota Srinivas Rao for his support to Vishnu Manchu.

Kota, criticizing Prakash, shared his working experience with the actor and said, “I have worked with Prakash in nearly 15 films playing key supporting roles. And not even once he reached the sets on time. He is not a disciplined and punctual actor and I don’t want to comment anything on his abilities as an actor.”

Further supporting Vishnu, Kota said, “I’m sure he will win the elections because there is no other option. He has to win. I request the members of MAA to vote for Vishnu.”

Along with Kota, Manchu has the support of senior heroes like Krishna, Krishna Raju, and Balakrishna. Vishnu said, “I have support from the senior heroes of the industry. In a way, Mahesh Babu has Prabhas as his support.”

On October 10, the president for Telugu cinema’s apex body and the new office bearers will be elected. With Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu contesting for the president post, the members of both panels are making efforts to attract voters. The result of the election will be announced on the same day.

