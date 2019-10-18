'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Back on TMKOC, Akshay Kumar Trolled for Old Comment
After much wait and speculations, Disha Vakani is back as Dayaben on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Akshay Kumar trolled for his seven-years old comments, Sonakshi Sinha defends the actor.
After much wait and speculations, Disha Vakani is back as Dayaben on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Akshay Kumar trolled for his seven-years old comments, Sonakshi Sinha defends the actor.
There was a lot of anticipation building up to Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the announcement was made that she will be coming back to the show after a gap of two years. And now her pictures of first look as Dayaben has been shared on social media and are going viral among lovers of the hit comedy show, running since 2008.
Read: 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Akshay Kumar's earlier statement had resulted in him being trolled by audiences. One of the major accusations against Akshay Kumar was that he was objectifying women and attacking them on the basis of their body. Sonakshi Sinha clarified that that had not been his intention.
Read: Akshay Kumar Trolled for Seven-year-old Comments, Sonakshi Sinha Defends Him
While speculations abound about whether Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised over the past few days, sources at "Kaun Banega Crorepati" season 11 said he will resume shooting as host of the popular quiz show because no shoot had been scheduled for this week in the first place.
Read: Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised, Say Kaun Banega Crorepati Sources
October 17 was a day for Hindu married women to get decked up in their best attire and observe the fast of Karwa Chauth. From dangling accessories to bright clothes, everyone put up their best to celebrate the day with their husbands. As a number of Bollywood actresses who observed fast for their husbands on Karwa Chauth captured the moment and post in on Instagram.
Read: Shilpa Shetty to Aishwarya Rai, Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Karwa Chauth 2019
Also read: Sonakshi Sinha Wishes 'Dabangg' Wives Happy Karva Chauth with New Film Poster
Also read: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Concert
Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Karva Chauth, Get Love from Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni
Also read: Nick Dancing His Heart Out with Priyanka on Ayushmann's Radhe Radhe Goes Viral
The notoriety of the contestants and their stubborn attitude got the BB Toys factory task aborted as Bigg Boss expressed his disappointment and unhappiness over their inappropriate behaviour. The household duties allotted by Bigg Boss on day 1 seems to have created a rift inside the house. Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla are being vocal about it and putting out their perspectives.
Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 18 Written Update: Housemates Send Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill to Jail
Also read: Sidharth Shukla's Former Co-actor Says He Needs to Control His Temper in Bigg Boss 13
Planning to head theatres this weekend? Read our reviews here:
Laal Kaptaan Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Hunts Desperately for a Better Film
Zombieland Double Tap Movie Review: The Land of Halfdeads Still Produces Good Jokes
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Trolled for Seven-year-old Comments, Sonakshi Sinha Defends Him
- Watch: Burglar Kisses Elderly Woman to Calm Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football