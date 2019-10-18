'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's first pics, as she returns to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', have been shared online by fans ans are going viral on social media. Check them out here.
Dayaben talks to Jethalal on phone. (Image: Instagram)
There was a lot of anticipation building up to Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the announcement was made that she will be coming back to the show after a gap of two years. And now her pictures of first look as Dayaben has been shared on social media and are going viral among lovers of the hit comedy show, running since 2008.
It was earlier revealed that after having preliminary talks with producer Asit Kumarr Modi of Neela Telefilms, Disha has shot for a small scene as her comeback to the show. However, it was later confirmed by her real-life husband Mayur Pandya that the makers and Disha have still not negotiated the terms of her full-fledged return to the show. However, he confirmed that Disha had indeed shot for a scene to be aired during the Navaratri weeek. And now the first look of the actress has been dong rounds on social media and we cant help but gush over our favourite Dayaben.
Read: Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
In the pics, Disha can be seen dressed in festive clothing as she speaks to 'Tapu ke Papa' Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Bapuji and Tapu via video call. The three men can't help but get emotional on video calling Daya.
Check out Disha's pics as she returns to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah here:
View this post on Instagram
Bestest & memorable episode @tmkoc_ntf One of cutest conversation between daya & Gada family😍😍😍😍☺️☺️☺️☺️ One of bestest moments & memorable scenes from today's episode @raj_anadkat @bhatt9507 #dishavakani #dilipjoshi Thank you very much God for this best and memorable moment.🙏🙏🙏🙏😊😊😊😊😊 Were waiting for a long time to see this moment, finally the long wait was over .. Finally I got to see the memorable moment. Daya video call par apne parivaar batchit kar rahi hai. Thanks you so much god for this bestest moment Yah hai hi sabse yadgar & sabse badhiya aur achcha pal ham sabhi ke liye aur khaskar Gada family ke bhi Lambe samay ke bad aakhir ye Sabse yadgar pal dekhne Ko Mila aur Life ka Bestest moments and also best memorable moments Ham sabhi ke liye hamari jindagi ka yah sabse bestest & memorable pal hai Bahut lambe samay ke baad Gada family ko Ek sath dekhne ko Mili aur video call ke sahare
View this post on Instagram
Finally!!!! My garba queen is back ❤️😍😘😘 I know its probably for one episode only but at least she came 😅 I was so happy to see her again 😍 #tmkoc #dishavakani #dilipjoshi #dayabhabhi #jethalal #jeya #dayajetha_mylife #dontreplacedaya #dayabinaadhurajetha #dishipmoment #diship #comesoondaya #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #confirmationfanaccount
Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt as She Says 'Tapu Ke Papa'
Disha embraced motherhood while shooting for the show and never made a comeback post delivery. Her daughter is now two years old and seems like its the right time for the actress to return full-time as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Are you excited to see Disha's comeback episode?
