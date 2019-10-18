There was a lot of anticipation building up to Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the announcement was made that she will be coming back to the show after a gap of two years. And now her pictures of first look as Dayaben has been shared on social media and are going viral among lovers of the hit comedy show, running since 2008.

It was earlier revealed that after having preliminary talks with producer Asit Kumarr Modi of Neela Telefilms, Disha has shot for a small scene as her comeback to the show. However, it was later confirmed by her real-life husband Mayur Pandya that the makers and Disha have still not negotiated the terms of her full-fledged return to the show. However, he confirmed that Disha had indeed shot for a scene to be aired during the Navaratri weeek. And now the first look of the actress has been dong rounds on social media and we cant help but gush over our favourite Dayaben.

In the pics, Disha can be seen dressed in festive clothing as she speaks to 'Tapu ke Papa' Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Bapuji and Tapu via video call. The three men can't help but get emotional on video calling Daya.

Check out Disha's pics as she returns to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah here:

Disha embraced motherhood while shooting for the show and never made a comeback post delivery. Her daughter is now two years old and seems like its the right time for the actress to return full-time as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Are you excited to see Disha's comeback episode?

