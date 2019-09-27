'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Navaratri

The occasion of Navaratri is around the corner and big news from the entertainment world comes in the form of actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben returning to the famed comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after more than one and a half year long hiatus.

Yes, after much back and forth between the producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi of Neela Telefilms and Disha regarding the actress' continuation on the show, it has now been confirmed that indeed Disha will make a comeback to the show and that the producers have signed a contract with her and renegotiated the deal. Entertainment portal SpotboyE revealed that Disha, who was keeping herself away from shooting after embracing motherhood, has agreed to the production terms and conditions.

Moreover, the website confirmed that Disha dropped by on the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah days back to read the upcoming track and her portion from where she'll kickstart again.

Disha embraced motherhood while shooting for the show and never made a comeback post delivery. She married Mayur Pandya in 2015. Her daughter is now two years old and seems like its the right time for the actress to return as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Earlier, there were reports that Disha was not keen on returning to the show and was keeping the producers in the hanging. Asit also hinted during several interviews that the team was indeed looking for a replacement for Disha. Now, it seems like all is well between the two and the watchers are in for a delight come Navaratri.

Are you excited to see Disha return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

