'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Grand Re-entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It was music to the ears of the fans of SAB TV's comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when it was announced that Disha Vakani, who was on maternity leave for two years, will make a comeback in during Navaratri. And now the details of her arrival in the show and her grand welcome in Gokuldham society have been revealed.

Read: 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Navaratri

As per a website (via), the makers are planning for Dayaben to make a smashing entry back into the show. A source close to the matter revealed, "Disha Vakani will soon begin her shoot and her entry will be quite grand. During the Navratri track, whole Gokuldham society will be seen discussing and missing Dayaben and her unbeatable garba. But the one who will be missing her the most, will be her husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) who will take an oath in front of Devi Maa that he will not play garba until and unless Daya comes back and does garba with him."

The source added, "That's when the whole society members start their search for Dayaben and try to get her back but unfortunately all their attempts will fail. Just when everybody loses hope, Daya will make a smashing entry. Makers are trying hard to make her entry as intriguing as possible."

Disha embraced motherhood while shooting for the show and never made a comeback post delivery. She married Mayur Pandya in 2015. Her daughter is now two years old and seems like its the right time for the actress to return as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Are you excited to see Disha return to the show?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.