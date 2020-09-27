Dayaben to Make a Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Before Navratri?

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are planning to get Dayaben's character back on the show before Navratri or before Diwali. Actress Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben, went on a maternity leave in September 2017, and since then everyone is waiting for her to return on the show.

Now, a source told Pinkvilla, "Talks are on and off with Disha Vakani related to the comeback. However, the various demands made by her family have been acting as a hurdle for the longest time. However, the makers are now certain to plan a return of Dayaben even if Disha doesn't agree. The makers don't want to keep the audience separated from one of their favourite characters, Daya and what better festival for her to return than Navratri?"

The show recently completed 8000 episodes, and on the occasion actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal penned down an appreciation post.

"It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going," wrote Dilip on Instagram.