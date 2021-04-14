Dayaben to Return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Producer Asit Modi Has This to Say

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air for 13 years and counting. While fans find themselves getting entertained with the daily dose of laughter, many have been missing Dayaben, earlier played by actress Disha Vakani, on the show. While the uncertainty over her return to the show continues to loom, viewers have now been asking the makers to re-cast the character.

Earlier, director Malav Rajda was asked by an netizen about Dayaben’s return to the show and a possible re-casting of the character, which he laughed off saying, “Mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge…” (If I say too much, they’ll get a new director).”

Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi of Neela Film Productions has opened up on Dayaben’s long absence and her possible return. He said, “I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show. From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation."

The comedy show airs on SAB TV at 8.30 pm on weekdays.

