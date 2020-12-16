Daylight Robbery: Aatish Kapadia Reacts After Seeing Imitation of His Show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Who doesn’t remember the comic show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai from the early 2000s? The comedy series became a cult classic because of its witty content and the timing of its actors. However, it came as a rude shock to the creator of the show when Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was copied in another country without seeking permission from its original writers. Aatish Kapadia, the creator of the show, has taken to Facebook to express his disappointment after he saw that the legendary show being recreated in a neighbouring country.

Although Aatish has not named the country in his post, he indicated that the show is from the ‘not so amicable neighbours, to our west,’ which seems that it is from Pakistan. According to the writer, the show is like an unofficial remake of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. It has been copied ‘word by word’ and ‘frame by frame.’

The name of the show has not been taken in the post so it is not known which Pakistani show Aatish is talking about. He says that the copy of the original show has been done in a manner which made him cringe as the actors have performed his written word badly.

Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of... Posted by Aatish Kapadia on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Aatish also clarified that there is a difference in taking inspiration from a show and blatantly copying it. He believes that the problem was that the makers of the Pakistani show could not understand ‘the logic behind creating those illogical people.’

He has requested his friends to not give views to the show if they come across ‘the daylight robbery.’ Aatish had shared at the beginning of the post that he had received the video link of the show as it was forwarded to him by someone.

“Waiting for poetic justice, if there’s any,” he said. The lyricist and director also said that although he understands that imitation is a form of flattery, but it is amorality to not take permission before illegal imitation.

The show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai had two seasons which stars Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in lead roles.