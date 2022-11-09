Days After Accident, Judwaa Actress Rambha's Happy Pics With Kids

Veteran actress Rambha has given us more than one reason to praise her for her impressive performances in films like Judwaa, Bandhan, and Krodh. The 46-year-old recently met with a car accident in Canada while she was driving home with her kids after picking them up from school.

However, the actress, who received minor injuries seems to be in completely good health and continuing with her daily life. Her daughter Sasha who was also hospitalised has recovered post-treatment. And Rambha’s latest adorable post with her kids is proof.

Announcing to her fans a very “Good Morning” Rambha shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram handle where she seemed to be enjoying her time with her kids. “Good Morning,” she captioned her post.

In the pictures, Rambha was seen smiling ear-to-ear as she posed with her younger daughter Sasha, peeping from behind her. The happy snaps captured the mom going on a selfie spree with her three kiddos who also sported big smiles on their faces.

However, it was the last slide that caught our attention. It revealed Rambha, extending her hand to get the perfect click as her older daughter Laanya rested her head above her mom. The joyful photos were a clear indication that Rambha has moved on from the trauma of her accident.

Admirers and well-wishers of Rambha were quite thrilled to see their favourite actress and her three kids smiling and in good health. They poured their best wishes into the post. “Happy to see you all safe and smiling… loads of love to the Lil ones,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Nice to see u all smile, may god bless u all.”

Earlier, Rambha, in an Instagram video, updated her fans on their health after the accident. The video revealed Rambha’s kids having fun in the playroom. “Habibi… started at my home with the kids back to form this weekend. Trying my best to bring them back to normal. Music and Dance,” she wrote along with the post.

Rambha was one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry during the 90s working in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, and even Bengali films. She was cast opposite big names in Bollywood like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Govinda, and Mammooty.

Post her marriage with Indhran Pathmanathan, a Canada-based businessman, Rambha quit acting and moved to Toronto with her partner. Rambha shares three kids with her husband Indhran – two daughters and a son.

