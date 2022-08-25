Days After Sonali Phogat’s Death, Family Alleges Foul Play; Nephew Blames Her PA

It has been two days since BJP leader and popular TikTok star Sonali Phogat died of a suspected heart attack. While the post-mortem details, which could further confirm the cause of her death are still awaited, there have been some shocking developments in the case with the late entertainer’s family now alleging foul play.

A day after she passed away, her brother officially reported her murder to the Goa Police, alleging that two of her friends were responsible for her death. Sonali’s brother, Rinku Dhaka, claimed that she spoke to her mother, sister, and brother-in-law just before she died, sounding upset and complaining about her two coworkers. He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, now Sonali Phogat’s nephew Advocate Vikas has levelled serious allegations against the actress’s private PA Sudhir Sangwan. He has blamed Sudhir for Sonali’s death. He went live with his allegations and also said that Sonali never took drugs and her face was swollen at the time of her death.

Sonali Phogat’s nephew, Moninder Phogat, stated: “She didn’t use narcotics in the past. Someone would have given her a drink and poisoned her if she had used drugs as is being claimed. She was in good health, therefore she couldn’t have had a heart attack at her age.

“After she passed away, her face swelled and twisted to one side. We demand that the entire case be looked into. She had also revealed to her family that she believed a conspiracy was being planned against her.”

Sonali’s family reportedly stated that her PA Sudhir has been detained by the Goa Police. The DGP of Goa, in contrast, denied this and insisted that no one was detained in this case as of now.

The 42-year-old BJP leader from Hisar, Haryana, gained prominence, thanks to her time spent in the Bigg Boss house and on Tik Tok. She was “brought dead” on Tuesday morning at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa, according to a police officer who had stated that she passed away from what was likely a heart attack. A case of unnatural death had been registered at the Anjuna police station.

