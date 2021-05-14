Days after Testing Positive for Covid-19, Rubina Dilaik Shares Health Update

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik has finally shared a health update, days after testing posting for coronavirus. The actress, who is currently living with her parents in Shimla in home-quarantine, also thanked her fans for their prayers and good wishes.

Today, the Big Boss 14 winner posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you All for your prayers and wishes, I am on my way to recovery."

Addressing her fans, Rubina opened her video and updated that her health is faring well. The actress told that she is on the path to recovery as she has recovered 70 percent.

“I am bouncing back to my normal healthy self," the actress added before expressing her gratitude towards her fans. She was deeply moved by the abundance of love, prayers and blessings her fans showered through social media. She assured them that she had read all the messages and seen all the posts that they flooded her digital platforms with.

“Thank you so much for your prayers, thank you so much for your wishes, aap sabhi logo ke messages maine pade, aap sabhi logo ne jo mujhe social media pe pyaar dikhaya wo sab maine dekha. And it means the world to me. I am recovering and it’s all because of your prayers," the actress said expressing her utmost gratitude.

Several from the industry along with a number of fans welcomed her back and wished her good health.

Rubina’s co-contestant on Big Boss 14, Rahul Mahajan went to the comment section and hilariously stated, “Get well my friend and start shouting and screaming."

Following him was popular singer Asees Kaur who chipped in and wrote, “So so good to see u like this."

On the work front, she recently featured in the music videos such as Marjaneya and Galat after winning the reality show Big Boss 14.

