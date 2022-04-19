Days Before Acharya's Release, Director Dismisses Reshoot Rumours. What We Know

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya is all set to hit the cinemas on April 29. The film features the father-son duo in a full-fledged role for the first time, thereby increasing the anticipation and excitement for the flick.

Amid the promotional activities, rumours of reshoots circulated. However, director Koratala Siva has rubbished all such claims and said that he has never reshot any of his films so far. The Janatha Garage fame director also added that reshooting a film should not be looked down upon.

Koratala said that he was ready to go for reshoots if they were necessary. According to him, scenes have to be reshot if they do not turn out as expected. He further said that reshoots are necessary for the betterment of a shot’s quality.

Apart from the subject of reshoots, other things are troubling fans before the film’s release. Rumour is rife that Kajal Aggarwal’s role has been drastically reduced. Kajal has been paired opposite Chiranjeevi.

And even as fans await the release, many wonder whether Ram Charan, basking in the success of RRR, can create his acting magic again.

He has made himself one of the most bankable actors with the recently released SS Rajamouli magnum opus. Acharya will also mark Chiranjeevi’s return to the silver screen after a long time. Acharya will narrate the story of a Naxalite turned reformer, who starts a battle against the endowment department for misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Recently, a song titled Bhale Bhale Banjara was released. The peppy number is being appreciated particularly for Ram Charan’s performance.

Apart from these actors, the film has Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jishu Sengupta, Sangeetha and others. Acharya has been bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

