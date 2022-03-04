Days Before Radhe Shyam's Release, Fans Discuss Film's Climax. Here's What They Think

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam will hit the theatres on March 11, but the fans are already coming up with their theories about what the film’s climax is going to be.

The posters and trailer of Radhe Shyam have made it evident that the film doesn’t have a villain. However, it shows that nature itself becomes a barrier to the couple’s union. Many are also saying that the film will have a catastrophic finale with a tsunami as a backdrop.

Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas, a regal palmist and fortune teller, falls in love with Prerana, a girl who is also destined to fall in love with him. What follows forms the crux of the story.

Days before the international release of Radhe Shyam, the makers have announced yet another trailer, which is intended to heighten the excitement surrounding the film’s theatrical debut.

Earlier, during the trailer launch event of Radhe Shyam, sound designer Resul Pookutty had said that the climax of Radhe Shyam is bigger than Titanic. He said that the scene is shot exceptionally well. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

In the film, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, and others play pivotal roles.

S. Thaman composed the film’s score. The Hindi and Telugu versions of the film have two separate soundtracks.

Hindi songs have been composed by Mithoon and Manan Bhardwaj, whereas the Telugu songs were composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on July 30, 2021, but was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will now be released on March 11, 2022. The film will have its release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.

