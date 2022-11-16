Days Before Wedding, Naga Shaurya Admitted To Hospital Due To Dehydration

Days before the wedding, Naga Shaurya was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) in Hyderabad after he fainted during a film shoot on Monday. He was admitted with high-grade viral fever and severe dehydration, reported IANS. The incident happened during the shoot of NS24. The actor is reported to be on a rigorous non-liquid diet and working out for a six-pack for his role in the movie.

It is also added that he had been cutting off water from his diet for four days to show his ripped body in a fight scene. A report quoted a source, “His temperature spiked and he had fainted…he’s okay now.”

As per the media reports, doctors said that he got dehydrated and there is nothing to worry about his health. There was also rumoured that the filmmakers made him dehydrate his body for a couple of days to show his muscles. The loss of minerals is believed to have resulted in dizziness. However, the news agency had stated that he was supposed to be discharged today but it is reported that he still has not received clearance from the doctors.

The actor is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Anusha N Shetty, who is an interior designer. The wedding card has been going viral on social media. The couple will get hitched on November 20 in Bengaluru. The wedding ceremonies will take place for two days. It will be an intimate ceremony and will reportedly be attended by family and some ace stars from the Telugu entertainment industry.

According to the viral invitation, the two day-gala will take place at the JW Marriot Hotel at Vittal Mallya Road. As per the reports, Shaurya and Anusha have been in a relationship for two years now.

On the work front, Naga Shaurya was last seen in Krishna Vrinda Vihari. The film received a warm reception from critics and fans alike. The actor recently signed his 24th film, which was launched a few days ago.

