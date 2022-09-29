Days Before Wedding, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on their way to Delhi, days before their wedding celebrations start. Fazal donned a white t-shirt with a dark blue coat and a red cap.

Richa wore a yellow ethnic suit with sunglasses and a red handbag. In the video, she can be seen posing with her fiance, waving at the cameramen as they approached. She walked with Ali through the airport to the check-in area.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video of Richa and Ali entering the airport after being clicked. Many of her followers sent the couple heart emoticons. “#richachadda #alifazal spotted at Mumbai airport as they leave for their Shaadi preparations,” read the caption to the video.

Sources said that after a small worship ceremony, Richa and Ali will begin their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi at the end of September, and they will continue the celebrations until October 2. The wedding will take place in Mumbai on October 6, and the reception will follow on October 7.

One of the locations for Richa and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities is an exclusive Delhi club; in fact, it is one of the country’s oldest clubs. The Delhi Gymkhana Club, which was founded in 1913, is one of the most popular locations in the capital city. At the historic location, Ali and Richa will hold one of their pre-wedding rituals. A reception will round up their wedding celebrations in Mumbai in October.

A source said that Richa’s mehndi and sangeet function will be held in Delhi at her friend’s residence. It is claimed that Richa used to spend lots of her time in that place. The food stalls at the wedding will be iconic because they will cover Richa’s favourite dishes from across the country. From Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat, the function will have everything.

