DC Comics to Light Bat-Signal Worldwide on Batman Day
The move is expected to be a remarkable sight as the imagery of Bat-Signal will transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring everyone together for the experience.
Still from Batman film
September 21 is Batman Day and DC Comics has a special celebration involving the iconic Bat-Signal to mark the 80th birthday of Bruce Wayne’s alter ego. According to a story in The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the annual celebration of DC's Dark Knight, launched by the comic book giant to commemorate the characters 75th anniversary in 2014, will see DC and Warner Bros organise a special way to help fans keep track of where in the world the Batversary is taking place.
According to THR, the Bat-Signal will light up the skies in Melbourne, Australia, before crossing the globe throughout the day — with stops in Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, London, São Paulo, New York, Montreal and Mexico City before ending in Los Angeles.
The projected upon buildings in each location at 8 p.m. local time, turning each city, temporarily, into Gotham City in honour of Batman.
Speaking about the same in a statement, President of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences Pam Lifford said that the Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognisable images among all superhero iconography and the move is going to be a remarkable sight as they "transcend borders, languages and cultures" to bring everyone together for the experience.
Notably, fans will be able to follow the Bat-Signal around the world via a special Batman Bat-Tracker, launched today and available via Batman80.com.
