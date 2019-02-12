English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DC Goes Big with Aquaman: A Sequel and Horror Spin-Off in Making
The origin story of half-Atlantian half-human Aquaman which went on to become the most successful film of the DC Universe is all set to start working on its sequel.
The origin story of half-Atlantian half-human, Aquaman, which went on to become the most successful film of the DC Universe is all set to start working on its sequel. Starring Jason Momoa, Warner Bros studios has tapped Aquaman co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to begin writing a new instalment for the franchise.
Director James Wan wants to return as producer along with Peter Safran, reports The Hollywood Reporter. However, it is still unclear whether Wan would come back to direct or not.
The news of its sequel comes almost two months after the film was released. Aquaman was penned down by Johnson-McGoldrick and co-written withWill Beall. Geoff Johns received a story by credit along with Beall and Wan.
Talking about the box office collection, the movie was a commercial success with a total earning USD 1.12 billion globally. Notably, it is Warner Bros.' first DC movie to pass the USD 1 billion mark since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.
Apart from this, the studio is also developing a spin-off of horror movie titled The Trench.
According to reports, the studio has got in touch with Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald to write a script centred on the Trench. Trench is the deadly amphibious creatures that attack Aquaman and Mera in the movie.
It is said that the project will be set in the undersea kingdom in the Marianas Trench, where a group of the original inhabitants were sent after Atlantis sunk and evolved into savage monsters. The spin-off is said to be produced by James Wan and Peter Safran.
